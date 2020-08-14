Vell Paari gets temporary reprieve against dad’s common-law wife pending court ruling on Samy Vellu’s mental condition

E. Meeriam Rosaline (centre) leaves the Ipoh High Court August 14, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 14 — The High Court here today granted the stay of proceeding applied by Tun S. Samy Vellu’s son Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari for the hearing on the application for an interim order filed by the former’s alleged common-law wife E. Meeriam Rosaline.

Justice Datuk Hashim Hamzah granted the stay of proceeding.

Vell Paari was able to temporarily block Meeriam from proceeding with her lawsuit until decision by another High Court in Kuala Lumpur his request for the courts to determine Samy Vellu’s mental health condition.

Samy Vellu who has not been publicly seen in recent years is said to have been diagnosed in 2017 with dementia. His only son Vell Paari is seeking control of Samy Vellu’s assets, but is being challenged by Meeriam.

Vell Paari was absent from today’s closed-door proceeding today and was represented by lawyer Datuk Prem Ramachandran and David Mathews while Meeriam was represented by lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramesh Sivakumar.

Rayer later told reporters that his client will now have to wait for the High Court in Kuala Lumpur to decide Samy Vellu’s mental state.

“However, Meeriam has applied to intervene as the third party to access the mental capacity of Samy Vellu.

“We want to be given a right to be heard so that the court is able to access independently as to whether Samy Vellu is mentally fit to respond to the claim which we have filed in the High Court in Ipoh,” he said.

Rayer said that their intervention application will be heard at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on September 11.

“Once we are allowed to intervene then we will be able to call him as a witness to cross examine. We can ask him questions in court and find out whether he is mentally fit or not,” he explained.

Meeriam, 59, filed the application to be part of Samy Vellu’s case regarding his mental health status last December 17.

She filed a civil lawsuit against Vell Paari in August last year seeking formal recognition of her common-law union with Samy Velly in 1981, which she claims entitles her to RM25,000 in monthly maintenance payments, restriction-free contact and visits to Samy Vellu.

Samy Vellu was also named a respondent in the same lawsuit by Meeriam.