Travellers stranded at KLIA yesterday sent to quarantine stations, says senior minister

Ismail Sabri said their flight was not in the original schedule of arrivals, and the authorities needed time to arrange hotels for their quarantine. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A group of 104 individuals who were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after arriving on a flight yesterday have been sent to quarantine stations, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said their flight was not in the original schedule of arrivals, and the authorities needed time to arrange hotels for their quarantine.

“Yesterday, a group of individuals were stranded at KLIA because they were not sent to the quarantine stations within the stipulated time. Checks showed that 13 flights landed at KLIA, and one aircraft with 104 passengers was not in the original schedule.

“The secretariat took immediate action to send the stranded group in small batches to available hotels and ensure that refreshments were served throughout the process,” he said in a statement on the recovery movement control order (RMCP) here today.

He said the last batch was sent to the quarantine station at 10pm. — Reuters