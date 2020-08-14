Khairy says nuclear energy ‘not on the table’ for now, focus on renewable energy sources

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin hands over meals for distribution during the ECM Libra Foundation and Pertiwi Covid-19 Food Aid Programme in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today that the idea to develop nuclear energy as a power source will be a last option for Malaysia, as there are many other sources of energy in the same category which the country has yet to explore.

The Rembau MP said that his ministry is not considering nuclear energy development for now.

“For the time being, we have not revised the decision that was made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which is not to pursue nuclear power.

“We are of the view that we want to develop other sources of renewable energy first. I think there are many, many sources of RE (renewable energy) which have not been fully developed in this country, and nuclear energy I think, is a last option and it’s not on the table at the moment. We are not considering it for now.

“No for now. Never say never, but for now, it is my view that nuclear is not on the table,” he added.

In February, then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad spoke of the inherent need for a more non-polluting renewable energy source for the world, but rejected nuclear energy source, over the fear of the radioactive level in its waste.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that Malaysia does not have enough expertise in science that is needed to manage nuclear power.

He also expressed worry about the long-term effects of radioactive waste.

In July 2018, Yeo announced that the then PH government would not be building nuclear power plants or explore nuclear energy.

In winding up her ministerial reply on the 2020 Budget in Parliament last year, Yeo also announced that the Malaysian Nuclear Power Corporation (MNPC) would be shut down.

The plan to explore nuclear energy was first introduced in 2012, and was led by the MNPC that was established a year prior.



