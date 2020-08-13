Deputy IGP Mazlan Mansor retires after 41 years of service

Deputy IGP Datuk Mazlan Mansor during a beating the retreat ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor today bade goodbye to the police force after 41 years of service.

He attended a beating the retreat ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here, which was attended by more than 300 top officers and their wives.

The ceremony, which began at 5pm, was filled with renditions by the Royal Malaysia Police central band.

Mazlan was given the honour to lead the band before boarding a police ceremonial vehicle together with his family members to leave the venue to mark his retirement.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Mazlan, born on August 14, 1960 in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, started his career in the police force on November 4, 1979.

Among the other key posts he had held were Selangor police chief and Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigations Department (CCID) director.

Today, Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was appointed acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police. ― Bernama