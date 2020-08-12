Kemasik assemblyman lodges police report over corruption allegations

Kemasik assemblyman Saiful Azmi Suhaili at the 14th Terengganu State Assembly meeting at Wisma Darul Aman in Kuala Terengganu, August 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 12 — Kemasik assemblyman Saiful Azmi Suhaili has lodged a police report today over allegations that linked him with corruption amounting to RM500,000.

Saiful Azmi who was present at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters with his lawyer Mohd Kamaruzaman A. Wahab said that the report was lodged to enable the police to conduct an investigation of the allegations after they went viral on social media.

“This is my first report after the screenshots went viral. The allegations have a big impact on me, my family and the community,” he said when met by reporters at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters, here today.

In his report, Saiful Azmi claimed that he was not involved and had nothing to do with the said contractor.

Several screenshots of a conversation through the WhatsApp application, on a sand project and remuneration that needs to be given to the assemblyman involved, went viral on social media since Monday.

It is said to be a conversation between a senior official of a state government-owned institution, who represents the assemblyman involved, with a contractor.

Meanwhile, Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik confirmed that he received the report and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the case. — Bernama