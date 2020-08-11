Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 tabled for second reading in Parliament

The Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 was tabled by Finance Deputy Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 for an additional RM7,005,700,000 in services expenditure was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for the second reading today.

The Bill was tabled by Finance Deputy Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

The additional funds were sought in regard to excess transfer from the Consolidated Revenue Account 2019 to the Development Fund (RM1.072 billion), contingent expenses in 2019 (RM778.6 million), and direct disbursement to ministries/departments that had been given approval to exceed their budget for committed matters in 2019 (RM5.155 billion).

The proposed additional allocation is for the Finance Ministry (RM3.628 billion), Health Ministry (RM1.179 billion), Housing and Local Government Ministry (RM635.9 million), Education Ministry (RM623.7 million), Defence Ministry (RM362.9 million), Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (RM313.2 million) and International Trade and Industry Ministry (RM77.1 million).

Other ministries involved are Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry (RM58.2 million), Primary Industry Ministry (RM40.3 million), Economic Affairs Ministry (RM39.4 million), Works Ministry (RM16.1 million), Election Commission (RM15.6 million), Foreign Ministry (RM13.9 million) and Transport Ministry (RM50). — Bernama