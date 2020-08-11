Other law enforcers may be involved in protecting illegal business premises, says MACC chief

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki called on all quarters to be patient so that the MACC would be able to decide and take the next course of action under its jurisdiction. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki does not rule out the possibility that other law enforcers are also involved in protecting illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh following the arrest of three Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) enforcement officers today.

“I do not rule out the possibility that other law enforcers are also involved. Wallahualam. We (MACC) will investigate,” he told reporters after launching the MACC PUBG Mobile i-Challenge here today.

Nevertheless, Azam called on all quarters to be patient so that the MACC would be able to decide and take the next course of action under its jurisdiction.

Earlier, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest of the three MBSA enforcement officers on suspicion of accepting bribes of between RM300 and RM3,500 a month to protect business premises operating without a valid licence in Sungai Buloh.

The three suspects, aged between 41 and 49, were arrested after they were called to give their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 9 am today. Two of the suspects are MBSA enforcement officers from the Sungai Buloh branch and the other, from the Shah Alam MBSA.

Meanwhile, Azam also said that the MACC had received information about vice activities, such as gambling and massage parlours, being protected by allegedly corrupted law enforcers across the country.

“However, in probing into such cases, we need evidence and support from witnesses,” he said while thanking those who had logged complaints and acted as whistleblowers to the MACC in fighting corruption.

At the same time, Azam also dismissed former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim that the MACC had been biased in their investigation into his case compared with that of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said: “We (MACC) are not biased for or against any party. We discharge our duties as we normally do, in a transparent and professional manner.”

On Lim’s question on why he had to wear the MACC lock-up attire, Azam said the use of the orange lock-up attire on any individual under custody is at the discretion of the lock-up officer or the investigation officer.

On August 8, Lim posted on his Facebook page his experience of being held at the MACC lock-up before being charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, claiming that he was not as lucky as Najib when the latter was held in connection with his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd cases. — Bernama