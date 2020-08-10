State Perhilitan initiates investigations after Johor Sultan’s anger over large-scale poaching

State director Salman Saaban said the department initiated an internal probe after the issue was raised by Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has initiated investigations into illegal poaching activities in the state and also the possible involvement of its personnel.

State director Salman Saaban said the department initiated an internal probe after the issue was raised by Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday.

“The department takes note of the order and concerns raised by Tuanku Sultan Johor on the matter.

“We take the concerns seriously and I have immediately tasked my officers with investigating the matter,” said Salman when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Salman explained that two Perhilitan investigators will be part of an internal team that will look into the possible involvement of the department’s personnel in protecting illegal poaching activities in the state.

“For the illegal poaching activities said to have occurred in several locations, such as Endau, Rompin, Mersing and Kahang, we have also started investigations and will be working closely with the Johor police on the matter,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sultan Ibrahim expressed his anger over poaching activities that are reportedly still going on in the state’s forests.

He also said that he was disappointed no action has been taken against the perpetrators even though he had raised the issue several times.

Salman pointed out that the department has also increased its joint operation with the police in an effort to curb illegal poachers from hunting wild animals in Johor’s forests.

“We have a monthly joint operation together with the police’s General Operations Force (GOF) personnel where special teams are tasked with monitoring and apprehending the poachers.

“Johor’s forest area is expansive with multiple access and exit points. Despite that, we will continue to increase our operations to curb poaching activities,” said Salman.

Sultan Ibrahim, in a post on his official Facebook account yesterday, said he was disappointed as he had raised the issue of poaching several times before but no action was taken.

His post also featured several pictures that appeared to show large-scale illegal poaching activity taking place on Saturday night.

Sultan Ibrahim also ordered that the mastermind behind the poaching activities be brought to justice.