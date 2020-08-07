Dr Mahathir says new party won’t be tied to Pakatan or Perikatan

Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today declared that his new political party will be fully independent and will not avow support to either the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) or his former coalition partners Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former prime minister, who stepped down from office in February, said his “independent party” will be centred on fighting corruption and kleptocracy.

“Our new party will not be tied by any political coalition, be it Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional,’’ he told a news conference here.

While Dr Mahathir said he is willing to collaborate with PH, he mentioned difficulties working with the Opposition coalition’s largest party, without naming it directly.

“We found some obstruction. We wanted to work with PH but we have some problems with the biggest party in PH. That is why we are having a problem,’’ he replied a reporter.

