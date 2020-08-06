Saifuddin: PM to launch campaign on ‘new normal’ to keep Malaysians on their toes amid Covid-19

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry, towards making self-control a practice in the society as part of efforts to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection, is launching a campaign to make new normal a culture this Saturday.

Its minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the campaign is aimed at raising awareness and to empower the public to protect themselves, their families and the community, as well as to help the frontliners fight the epidemic.

The campaign will be launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Pagoh Sports Complex, in Johor, he told a media conference here today.

At the event, the prime minister is also scheduled to launch a book published by the Health Ministry, with the title Pembudayaan Norma Baharu Komuniti.

Saifuddin said although Malaysia is one of the most successful countries in the world in handling and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus still exists and the number of people that will be infected by it can increase any time if the public does not make the new normal a culture.

"This is not just about complying with the laws and regulations. It is a matter of understanding and embracing it for the common good, for the family, for the congregation, for everybody.

“The frontliners have fought hard, now it is our turn to help them...we take care of each other," he added.

He gave an example of a mosque congregation where everyone complied with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), like wearing the face mask, bringing their own prayer mat and observing the physical distancing, when in the mosque, but tend to ignore all the SOP as they rushed out of the mosque after the prayer.

On the campaign, he said, it would be carried out until end of the year and would involve various platforms, including the mass media, social media, billboards, roadshows, religious programmes, as well as the publication of posters and banners.

Saifuddin urged the agencies involved, as well as community leaders, to be more creative in channelling information to get the message across effectively and welcomed ideas and suggestions to make the campaign a success.

Meanwhile, he said the winners of the logo and tagline competition for “Make New Normal A Culture” campaign, organised by the ministry from July 1 to 10, would be announced during the launch of the campaign.

He said the competition attracted 1,137 participants, aged between 13 and 64 years, with a total of 2,150 logos sent.

The first prize winner will receive RM5,000; RM3,000 for the second and RM1,000 for the third place. — Bernama