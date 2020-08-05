Former BN party to use Sabah poll for reboot

Liberal Democratic Party’s president Datuk Chin Su Phin says the traditionally Chinese-based party will have at least 25 seats. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 5 ― A former Sabah Barisan Nasional component party is planning to rebrand and make a comeback in the impending state election.

Liberal Democratic Party, a traditionally Chinese-based party, would have at least 25 seats, said president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

“We will fly independently. Looking at 25 seats,” he said when contacted by the Malay Mail recently.

Having recently expanded its composition, Chin said the party would now stand in Chinese as well as Bumiputera seats.

He said the party will announce more details soon but hinted that it would be following the lead of a new “third force” player.

“Someone famous,” he said.

With their involvement in the state election, straight fights will be more unlikely as the Warisan Plus incumbent coalition must take on the still-unnamed Opposition pact encompassing Umno, PPBM, PBS, PBRS and STAR.

LDP was founded in 1989 and joined BN as its first Chinese-based party in Sabah, reaching its peak with former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat.

They were the first BN component party in Sabah to leave the coalition in following its unexpected 2018 general election loss.

They contested in four state seats and lost all in that election.