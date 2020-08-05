Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries tells Kraft Heinz to withdraw misguided negative campaign, ‘palm oil-free’ claims

A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Secretariat of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) is asking American food company Kraft Heinz Company to withdraw its misguided negative campaign on palm oil and “palm oil-free” claims and discriminatory messages on the company’s products.

It said the company, a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), should take into account the sensitivity of the debate on palm oil in palm oil-producing countries, and a far more balanced assessment of global sustainability and the environment.

“This is considering that the company’s products are widely sold in Indonesia and Malaysia, and the Kraft Heinz company has Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur-based offices,” it said in a statement today.

It said it is inviting the company to not only be consistent and respectful towards consumers’ intelligence and the dignity of the millions of people working along the supply chain but also to consider a partnership to improve and strengthen sustainability, including concrete cooperation in preserving orangutans.

On August 4, CPOPC sent an objection letter to Kraft Heinz for its misguided negative campaign on palm oil in response to the “palm oil-free” claims and discriminatory messages on Kraft’s new hazelnut butter in Canada. — Bernama