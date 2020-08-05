Cops say investigating man for allegedly insulting Muslims on YouTube

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the man believed to be a local was being investigated due to his tendency to incite hatred and insult others. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The police are investigating a man under Section 3 (1) (a) of the Sedition Act for allegedly using insulting language and touching on the sensitivities of Muslims.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the man believed to be a local was being investigated due to his tendency to incite hatred and insult others.

“However, so far the police have not received any report regarding this case (and) it is believed that the man's speech was made abroad,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Yesterday, an 11 minute 37 second-long video was recently uploaded on YouTube showing a man standing and acting indecently in front of a group of Muslims who were performing prayers.

The man is believed to have also uttered insulting words against Islam, independent speaker Dr Zakir Naik and the Rulers in Malaysia.

The video concerned has garnered over 5000 views since it was uploaded three days ago, and received criticism from netizens who hoped that action would be taken against the perpetrator. ― Bernama