Shafie: Warisan and allies will only field loyal, winnable candidates

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today loyalty would be the main criteria for potential candidates contesting under Warisan and its allies in the forthcoming snap state election.

The caretaker chief minister said Warisan’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) allies will complete their seat negotiations for the state elections within a week.

“Our priority is that they (candidates) must be loyal to the struggle.

“We are considering some new faces, those with qualifications and capabilities but the main criteria are those who won’t jump. We can put a degree holder, experts, doctors as candidates, but if they jump, there’s no point. So they must have loyalty to the struggle.”

He was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the state chapters of PKR, DAP and Upko.

“This is our policy, power-sharing and ability to deliver. We want winnable candidates also — the right people in the right seats,” he said.

The date of the polls has yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The state polls were not due for at least two more years but an imminent toppling by Shafie’s rival and former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman saw Shafie make a bid to dissolve the State Assembly instead.

Musa had claimed to have the support of 33 assemblymen after 13 of them defected from the Warisan government.

The EC has to announce dates for the state polls within 60 days of receiving notice.