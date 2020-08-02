Ismail Sabri: 127 nabbed for not wearing masks on first day of mandatory usage

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today the police arrested 127 individuals yesterday for not wearing masks, the first day that using it in crowded areas and on public transportation was made mandatory.

He said those arrested were part of the total of 315 individuals arrested for violating the movement control order (MCO) yesterday.

“Of the 315 people arrested, three have been remanded while the remaining 312 have been compounded,” Ismail said in a statement.

Asides from not wearing face masks in public, those arrested also include 38 for not following standard operating procedures, and 150 for attending activities in which social distancing is difficult to maintain.

A total of 63,473 inspections were carried out yesterday, comprising 3,226 teams made of 14,327 officers from enforcement agencies.

Earlier on July 23, Ismail announced the mandatory wearing of masks in public which came into effect yesterday.

The public is required to wear them when taking public transportation, in crowded public spaces and areas where social distancing is impossible.

Failure to do so will result in a RM1,000 fine, six months’ imprisonment, or both under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.