Senior Minister: 134 arrested for breaching SOPs, including one who broke home quarantine rules

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A total of 134 people were arrested for breaching movement control order (MCO) regulations as numbers of those flouting Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures remained within the triple digits.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on day 51 of the recovery MCO, a total of 93 individuals were issued compounds, with 22 granted police bail, and 19 who were remanded, all for failing to adhere to the government’s guidelines.

“Among the offences committed that breached MCO regulations include operating unlicensed massage parlours (12 cases), activities that failed to adhere to the SOPs (33 cases), activities involving large crowds that hindered adherence to social distancing (88 cases), and for breaching the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) (one case),” he wrote in a statement today.

Ismail said these breaches in regulations were discovered after the Compliance Operations Task Force, led by the Royal Malaysian Police, had run a total of 54,582 checks nationwide.

The checks, he said, were carried out in 3,598 markets, 4,937 restaurants, 1,399 small traders, 1,135 factories, 3,481 banks, and 640 government offices.

Concerning returning travellers placed under mandatory quarantine, Ismail said to date a total of 3,384 people have been placed in 14 hotels and five public training centres nationwide.

“From that figure, a total of 13 people have been sent to hospital for treatment,” he said.