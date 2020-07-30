Shafien Mamat named new Kelantan police chief

Shafien Mamat speaks to reporters during a press conference in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Home Ministry's Crime Prevention Board (LPJ) member DCP Sapiai @ Shafien Mamat has been appointed as the new Kelantan chief police officer effective Sept 1.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications chief in the IGP Secretariat, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, said Sapiai @ Shafien is among four senior officers involved in transfers which would take effect on Sept 1.

In a statement today, she said Sapiai @ Shafien's post in LPJ would be taken over by SAC Datuk Khalil Azlan Chik from the SAC Modernisation Management Organisation, IGP Secretariat (Research and Development) in Bukit Aman with the rank of acting DCP.

The Kerian district police chief in Perak, Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob, will be transferred to Kuala Kangsar district in Perak as the new district police chief, with the rank of acting ACP.

Asmawati said the Bau district special branch chief in Sarawak, DSP Damataries Lautin, will be transferred to Lundu, also in Sarawak, as the new district police chief. ― Bernama