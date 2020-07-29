Perak police tracking three returnees yet to take mandatory second Covid-19 test

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaking to the press at the State Police Headquarters in Ipoh July 29, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 29 — Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said his agency was helping the Health Department trace three Malaysian returnees who have not performed the second Covid-19 test at the end of their mandatory home quarantine.

Razarudin said health authorities could not find them at their given addresses as these were incorrect.

“The house addresses and phone numbers given by the individuals were not correct,” he told a press conference at the State Police Headquarters here.

“The three individuals will be arrested if they have not conducted the second Covid-19 test,” he added.

When asked where the three were from, he said the Health Department has not provided the full details.

He noted that Perak has a total of 2,140 returnees to date, with 1,687 already released from the home quarantine.

“We still have a total of 445 people who are undergoing the home quarantine process.

“We were told that the IsoCare Centre (ICC) has been contacting the individuals every day to check their whereabouts and daily activities via video and phone calls,” he added.

Separately, Razarudin said the Health Department was investigating the case of a woman who was seen dining at a restaurant in Meru while still wearing the wrist tag indicating she was under mandatory home quarantine.

“We have conducted a parallel investigation with the Health Department and investigation papers from both sides were presented to the State Public Prosecutor director yesterday.

“The director had ordered the Health Department to continue the investigation. Therefore no further action (NFA) from the police,” he said.

Last week, an image of the woman eating out in apparent breach of the home quarantine order was shared online, leading to public criticism.

The pink wristband must be worn throughout the 14-day home quarantine and may only be removed by authorised health workers.

Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud previously said the Health Department has identified the woman.