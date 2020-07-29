Aidiladha travel time advisory for KL-Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway 1 and 2

An overview of Lebuhraya East Coast route to Gombak Toll shows the traffic heading back to Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2019. From today and tomorrow, E8 users from Kuala Lumpur/Selangor heading towards Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan will have two-time options to enter the highway. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 29 — For the very first time, two highway operators namely ANIH Bhd and LPT2 Sdn Bhd are working hand-in-hand to introduce the Time Travel Advisory (TTA) for East Coast Expressway (E8), in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration, this Friday.

ANIH Bhd is the highway concession company for the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), while LPT2 Sdn Bhd handles the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

LPT2 Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Azman Ismail said it expected that the number of vehicles using LPT2 to increase about 70 per cent or 35,000 vehicles, compared to 13,000 vehicles on normal days.

“The cooperation will make the patrolling more effective, besides ensuring better service at the rest and service areas (R&R) and lay-bys along the highways,” he said in a statement today.

From today and tomorrow, E8 users from Kuala Lumpur/Selangor heading towards Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan will have two-time options to enter the highway.

Those travelling to Pahang are advised to enter the highway either from 10am to 1pm or from 8pm to 11pm, while those heading towards Terengganu and Kelantan may enter between 6am and 10am, or 5pm to 8pm.

As for the return journey from E8 to Kuala Lumpur/Selangor on August 1 and 2, motorists from Pahang are advised to enter the highway between 6am and 10am or from 7pm to 11pm.

For road users from Terengganu (via the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza), they are encouraged to enter the highway from 10am to 1pm or from 8pm to 10pm, while those from Kelantan (via the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza) are advised to enter the highway from 5pm to 9pm, or from 9pm to midnight.

Meanwhile, ANIH Berhad executive director Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein said it expected the traffic to increase by more than 50 per cent in the KLK and LPT1 stretch from today until Sunday.

He said customers of all public facilities along the highways have to adhere to the standard operating procedure in order to maintain social distancing.

For traffic information on the KLK and LPT1, the public can call the LPT-Line at 1700 818 700 or follow the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Facebook and Twitter @LPTTrafik for updates.

Consumers of LPT2 can obtain traffic updates via Twitter @LPT2Trafik, electronic signages along the highways or contact LPT2Line at 1800 88 0220. — Bernama