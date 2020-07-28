Tired-looking Najib walks out of court after SRC conviction, says ‘very disappointed’, vows to continue fight to clear name (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court lobby July 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak left the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 8.20pm looking worn out compared to when he walked up the steps upon arrival 11 hours ago.

He wore none of his usual smiles for the cameras or the 30 to 40 supporters who stayed back to hear from him after the High Court convicted him on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd and sentenced him to 12 years in prison and a stiff fine of RM210 million.

“I am very disappointed with the judgment in the SRC case because our side led by Tan Sri Shafee and lawyers brought arguments that can raise many doubts in this case... however this was not accepted, but I will appeal in the Court of Appeal and we will do this as soon as possible.

“However, I hope this case in the Court of Appeal will be heard as soon as possible because I want to continue my effort to clear my name and I will continue this fight,” he said to about 100 local and international media at the court lobby accompanied by his lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

When asked if he had predicted his judgment a day before and how today's conviction affected his political career moving forward, Najib replied that he was and is always prepared for everything.

“I must be some sort of soothsayer if I had predicted my judgment... but I hoped for the best but was prepared for the worst.

“About my political career, this is definitely not the end of the world. There is still a process of appeal and we hope that we will be successful in that and I also hope my supporters will continue to believe in me,” he said.

Meanwhile, when also asked if his judgment today will affect the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Najib said, “Not necessarily and I hope when we mention this government, we have this spirit of setia kawan (brotherhood).”

When asked to comment on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying Umno will make a “major decision” imminently, Najib maintained that he will abide by any decision that the party makes.

“I don’t know what he meant but I am a party member and a party man, so I will follow the party’s decision and will abide with any decisions,” he replied.