Sabah Warisan rep claims offered up to RM20m to defect

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Lahad Datu assemblyman Dumi Pg Masdal alleged he was offered as much as RM20 million to leave Parti Warisan Sabah, which he rejected.

The Borneo Post reported the state rural department assistant minister as claiming that an agent approached him at his home and at a restaurant, sometime in the middle of last month.

Among the offers made included a guarantee of an assistant minister position and his candidacy in the next general election.

“I was told that many have decided to jump and I should take the opportunity. Another person also offered me RM20 million for the same purpose. However I told them that I was on the right track and the state government was not under threat,” Dumi said.

The assemblyman said that even though Warisan was a relatively new party, its lawmakers’ dignity meant they would not betray the mandate of the people.

Citing his former career as a policeman, Dumi said loyalty to Warisan under the leadership of its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal cannot be valued through money.

“I stand with Warisan and Warisan will continue to be the platform for my fights for the people,” he said.

Several other political figures in Sabah have also claimed to have been offered millions to abandon their parties to join the Perikatan Nasional government, including Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun.