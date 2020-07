Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has declined to comment on the conviction of Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the SRC International trial, a case which he oversaw in his previous capacity.

“It is not proper for me to comment so I’m declining to comment.

“It’s not nice. I’ve resigned and that’s it. I’m history,” Thomas told Malay Mail when contacted.

MORE TO COME