PKR info chief says party will continue clearout of disloyal members

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AMPANG, July 26 — PKR will continue expelling members not wholly in support of its agenda or who take positions contradicting its stand, said party information chief Datuk Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He said the party has not yet rid itself of all those who supported the so-called “Sheraton Move” that brought down the Pakatan Harapan government.

“These groups of people are still present in the party,” he said during his opening address at the Keadilan Information Convention launched today.

He also told those who did not agree with the party’s reform agenda or that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be PKR’s choice to be the prime minister to leave.

“Stay only if you agree with us. If you have chosen wrongly, goodbye.

“And when you are no longer with us, we will fight you to the end,” he added.

In February, 11 PKR MPs aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali left the party to take part in the “Sheraton Move” that allowed Perikatan Nasional to take over as the government.

PKR went on to cull those suspected of involvement or continued loyalty to Azmin’s faction.

Today, Anwar dismissed rumours that PKR was on the verge of collapse, saying these were spread by rivals to stifle the party’s progress.

“They said 4,000 left the party, but in reality only eight left the party.

“These are perceptions created to make the party look weak, knowing that we have now passed the one million mark in membership,” he said during his address at the convention.