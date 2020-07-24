Scoot to resume flights to Kuala Lumpur Aug 1

Scoot will be reintroducing additional routes to other destinations in its network come August. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, is scheduled to resume flights to Kuala Lumpur next month, following the reopening of its routes to Kuching, Ipoh and Penang in June 2020.

The company will be reintroducing additional routes to other destinations in its network come August.

“With effect from 1 August, Scoot will also resume ScootPlus on flights operated with Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners. However, in alignment with enhanced health and safety measures that Scoot has implemented, the following services under ScootPlus will not be available until further notice,” it said in a statement today.

The affected services are: 15kg cabin baggage — the new 3kg cabin baggage limit will apply instead and the remaining cabin baggage (up to 12kg) can be checked in at no additional cost

It also said meals and beverages will not be available for purchase online and onboard, instead, refreshment packs will be pre-placed on seats as well as priority check-in and boarding.

“To give our customers greater peace of mind if they do travel, Scoot’s one-time free date change will now be extended to all new bookings made from now till 30 September 2020.

“Scoot has extended our Covid-19 Travel Waiver Policy, which is now applicable to flights departing up to 30 September 2020. The policy offers affected customers 100 per cent refund in mode of payment or 120 per cent refund in Scoot vouchers should their flights be cancelled,” it said.

Further information on the latest flight schedules for August 2020 is available on Scoot’s web advisory. — Bernama