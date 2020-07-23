RM4.8b allocated for rural infrastructure development in Sabah

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said a joint committee between the ministry and the state government had been formed to ensure smooth implementation of the projects. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The government has allocated RM4.8 billion or 19 per cent of the allocation under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) for implementation of infrastructure development projects, which included water and electricity supply, as well as road, in the rural areas in Sabah.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said a joint committee between the ministry and the state government had been formed to ensure smooth implementation of the projects.

“For better coordination between the ministry and the Sabah government, a parent committee has been set up and jointly chaired by the Rural Development Minister and Sabah Chief Minister,” he said in response to a question by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) during the oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Bung Moktar wanted to know efforts made by the government to ensure basic needs, such as road network, clean water and electricity supply, are provided to the people in the remote and isolated areas, especially in large parliamentary constituencies like Kinabatangan.

Abdul Rahm,an said discussions between the ministry and state agencies in Sabah were also held periodically to ensure smooth implementation of projects. — Bernama