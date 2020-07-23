Minister: Penang cannot start land reclamation project without approved environment management plan

Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the government took note of various objections and demonstrations held against the project including memorandums to cancel the project over concerns of permanent environmental damage as well as affecting the livelihood of fishermen in the region. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Penang state government cannot implement the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project until the environment management plan (EMP) has been approved by the Department of Environment (DoE), Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

The environment and water minister said this in Parliament when answering Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) who asked the government to state the strategic measures to cancel the project in Pulau Pinang that he said would drastically harm the environment.

“The ministry viewed all development projects seriously, in particular those subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulation as a requirement under Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act.

“Therefore the project mover cannot undertake any form of construction on site until the EMP report is approved by the DoE whereby the EMP formed one of the 72 main conditions imposed in the approval of the EIA report,” Tuan Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat.

The minister said the government took note of various objections and demonstrations held against the project including memorandums to cancel the project over concerns of permanent environmental damage as well as affecting the livelihood of fishermen in the region.

The 17-square kilometre PSR project involves the development of three artificial islands of about 1,700-acres at waters off Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas.

It is being developed to finance various infrastructure projects under the Penang Transport Master Plan worth RM46 billion.

MORE TO COME