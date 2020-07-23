Health D-G says may bring back EMCO as active Covid-19 cases rise to three digits

A man is seen reading a newspaper at home in Selayang Baru, amid the enhanced movement control order April 26, 2020. ― Picture by Mera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) may be enforced in certain areas to address the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that currently, the 10 new clusters are under control and the Health Ministry is tracing close contacts of Covid-19 patients in those areas.

“So far we are still in good control and there are no problems.

“But if necessary, we’ll run EMCO in the locality or target group that we have identified,” he told reporters during his regular briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Health Ministry announced the emergence of more than 10 new coronavirus clusters from the start of July.

There are currently 19 active clusters in the country. Four clusters are from Sarawak and infections have been traced in the Stutong market, Hospital Sentosa and an engineering company there.

Since July 19, at least nine new Covid-19 cases have been announced daily.

Dr Noor Hisham announced nine new cases today, driving the number of active Covid-19 cases being treated to 143. Five of the patients are currently in intensive care with two needing ventilators.