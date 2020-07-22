Sabah schools must remain vigilant to control Covid-19 spread, says state education minister

Sekolah Kebangsaan Methodist Perempuan students on their first day back at school in George Town July 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PENAMPANG, July 22 — All school management in the state must remain vigilant and ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are complied with to curb Covid-19 transmission, Sabah Education Director Dr Mistirine Radin said.

Mistirine said though most schools have complied with the SOPs with the reopening of the school sessions, there are a lot more to be done by the District Education Office in giving guidance to schools in their respective districts, especially in terms of social distancing during classes.

“I hope all schools will be more vigilant in efforts to prevent Covid-19 spread so that the situation is always under control,” she told reporters after her visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) St Aloysius, Limbanak today, to monitor the reopening of school for Years One to Four pupils.

A total of 195,663 Years One to Four pupils throughout Sabah returned to school today after classes were suspended for about four months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Mistirine said, a primary school, SK Daingin, Papar, could not take in its Year One to Four pupils yet, as the school fixtures such as chairs and tables were destroyed during the recent floods.

“Classes for these pupils are expected to resume on August 3,” she said adding that seven secondary schools and one primary school namely SK Langkon, Kota Marudu, are operating on a rotational basis. — Bernama