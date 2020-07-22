PAS minister labels palm oil as ‘god’s gift’ in campaign rebranding

A worker shows oil palm fruits at a plantation in Kuala Selangor January 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The previous administration’s “Love My Palm Oil” campaign has been rebranded as Sawit Anugerah Tuhan (Malay for “Palm Oil is God’s Gift”) today by Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

The plantations and commodities minister from Islamist party PAS told the Dewan Rakyat today that this was his approach to counter European lobbyist’s anti-palm oil rhetoric.

“On the ‘Love My Palm Oil’ campaign, I have changed the campaign to something better, God willing, the name is Sawit Anugerah Tuhan.

“That is my approach in my time as minister,” said Mohd Khairuddin to the supplementary question to Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (Hang Tuah Jaya-PKR), who was formerly deputy minister in that ministry.

Malaysiakini reported that the tagline, which has also been made into a hashtag, has been used since last month but has yet to gain traction.

A check by Malay Mail’s also showed that a similar sentiment has been employed by the Indonesian palm oil industry at least four years ago.

Khairuddin said his ministry has also engaged a few academics to study the benefits of palm oil and to act as Malaysia’s spokesmen at an international level, through their research.

He also plans on taking the boycott to the World Trade Organisation and have the conflict resolved there.

Mohd Khairuddin said that Malaysia cannot afford to always be on the defensive when it comes to the commodity but must take proactive actions and promote its benefits.



