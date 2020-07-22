Chief minister targets year-end start to trial run of TV Sarawak

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference in Kuching March 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

MIRI, July 22 — The Sarawak government has been granted a 10-year licence by the federal Ministry of Multimedia and Communications to operate a TV station in Kuching, state Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said tonight.

He said he hopes TV Sarawak will be able to start its technical trial by year end.

“A state government-linked company will manage the TV station that will provide broadcasting services as a free-to-air channel, online publishing and information provisioning services,” he said at a gathering here to mark Sarawak Day.

“I would like to call for all our local creative industry players to grab this golden opportunity once TV Sarawak is fully operational,” he added.

The chief minister said the state’s economy is projected to grow between six and eight per cent up to 2030, given the state government will be injecting large allocations to generate the economy.

“With a total budget allocation of RM20 billion in these two years, our local economy would be injected with massive funds for public expenditure.

“This of course would increase consumption in the economy that would have the effect of propping up the economy,” he said.

“Besides this, if the foreign investment were to be considered in our local economy, there will be another RM61 billion injection in the next five to 10 years,” he added.

While he noted the challenges posed by Covid-19, he said the pandemic has also opened up new business opportunities besides expediting the development of the digital economy.

He said the Sarawak Economic Action Council was formed to look into the policies, strategies and plan of action for the state in the next five to 10 years.