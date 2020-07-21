Outsider may be to blame for Kluang old folks’ home Covid-19 cluster, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya July 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — It is possible that the emergence of the Covid-19 cluster in an old folks’ home in Kluang, Johor may have been caused by an outsider, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the home was one of the many care centres screened by the ministry in May as part of its targeted approach towards society’s most vulnerable members.

“At the time, the screening came out negative. Concerning the most recent death which involved one of the home’s residents, the individual in question was brought for treatment to a private doctor before being brought to the hospital; hence why he did not immediately come to the authorities’ attention,” Dr Noor Hisham said during a press conference today.

The 72-year-old man with a history of high-blood pressure and stroke began displaying symptoms of fever and coughing on July 10.

He was brought to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor and died upon arrival at its emergency ward last Friday (July 17)

The director-general said investigations into the Kluang old folks’ home cluster are still ongoing.

“The root cause is still being looked into, but it is possible this could be similar to the cluster in Sabak Bernam, Perak several months before where an outsider triggered the cluster,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham advised the public with relatives in old folks’ homes to take precautionary measures when visiting them, such as wearing face masks and ensuring appropriate social distancing.

“The ministry is very worried by the emergence of a cluster involving the elderly. Those with senior citizens at home should make sure their loved ones are thoroughly protected from the Covid-19 infection,” he said.