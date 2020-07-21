Four injured in bus-car crash in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN, July 21 — Four people were injured while 20 school students and a bus driver escaped unhurt in a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Taman Nusari 2 here today.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said the injured victims were Rosmina Jamaludin, 37, and her daughter Nurul Alyah Mayesa Mohd Nurul Hadi, nine, as well as Zammira Mohamad Kassim, 39, and her son Rafi Indra Shah Putera Muhammad Faisal, seven, who were in Proton Wira.

They suffered minor injuries in the hands and face.

The bus was on its way to Sendayan from Jalan Persiaran Nusari 1 when the incident happened at 2.05pm.

“The bus was hit in the rear by the car driven by Zammira after making a U-turn at the junction,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The injured victims were sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for treatment. — Bernama