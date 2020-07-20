Woman fined RM10,000 for slapping dyslexic daughter in Kuala Lumpur

A woman who slapped her dyslexic daughter on both cheeks was fined RM10,000 in default four months jail by the Sessions Court today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A woman who slapped her dyslexic daughter on both cheeks, because the victim kept quiet when asked to read, was fined RM10,000 in default four months jail by the Sessions Court here, today.

Judge Mahyon Talib sentenced the 33-year-old woman after she changed her plea to guilty on the second day of the trial.

The single mother was charged with intentionally abusing the 6 years 2 months old child at a house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here from 8.30pm to 9pm on November 6, 2019 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

Lawyer Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak, who represented the woman, appealed for a minimum fine because his client only earned RM3,800 a month and it was her first offence.

“The accused is still taking care of her child and and has been caring for and educating the child since birth. My client accidentally committed the offence and this is the first time it has happened.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri who prosecuted said the accused should be patient in teaching her daughter who has a learning disability, namely dyslexia.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant who is the victim’s biological father was in his office on November 7, 2019, when he received a WhatsApp from a teacher informing that his daughter had bruises under the left eye and a slight bruises on the right side of her face.

The complainant then picked up the victim from school and took her to Selayang Hospital for treatment and asked her what really happened, and the child informed that the accused had beaten her on the night of November 6, 2019.

The accused admitted that she slapped the victim’s face on the right and left side twice because she was angry when the victim fell silent when she told her to read what had been taught.

The doctor’s examination found bruises on both cheeks of the victim due to being slapped and the bruises were still fresh and less than 24 hours old. — Bernama