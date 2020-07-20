Ruckus in Parliament over new seating arrangement, Pakatan MPs claim attempt to ‘curb debates’

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the seats were revised following consultation with representatives from both political sides. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat this morning over a trial of a new seating arrangement that aimed to create social distance to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Several Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs complained that the new seating arrangement which placed some of them in the public gallery that used to be reserved for visitors made it difficult to pose questions and engage in debates as they had to walk a considerable distance to reach the microphones.

“Is this a way to curb debates from Pakatan Harapan MPs?

“I agree that we need to adhere to the health SOP, but don’t use it as a way to curb the debates. This is unfair,” Jelutong MP RSN Rayer told Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Azhar denied the accusation, saying the seats were revised following consultation with representatives from both political sides.

He explained that the change was prompted by large pillars that blocked his view of some MPs who were speaking last week when the lower House commenced its second meeting for the year.

He added that even the in-house cameras could not zoom in, which made it difficult to know who was speaking.

“I have consulted with the parties’ whips, we agreed to do a trial run for this week,” Azhar said.

He said the seats could be revised again, but at a later date as it would take time to rearrange the microphones.

However, other PH MPs piped in and asked to be moved closer to their colleagues.

“There is ample seating there as not all Cabinet members attended the meeting everyday,” Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad said.

Some government backbenchers were not pleased by the fuss, leading to a brief shouting match.

“Last week when PN sat there, there was no problem, the Speaker should speak with the party whip, not with them,” Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim told Azhar, referring to Perikatan Nasional.

Azhar ended the ruckus by promising to look into the seating arrangement and ordering the MPs to resume their debate on the King’s speech.

The new seating arrangement was announced this morning by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.