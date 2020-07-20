In Putrajaya, home minister witnesses wedding registrations of Chinese, Indian couples

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin witnesses the wedding registration of Chinese couple Wong Wai Ying and Ng Mung Hong at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — Two young couples today had a marriage to remember, as the most memorable event of their life saw Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin unexpectedly gracing their ceremonies here.

The first couple, who hailed from Cheras and were decked in white, were businessman Ng Mung Hong and Wong Wai Ying, who works in the accounting line.

Hamzah was heard telling them that they were the first Chinese couple to have a minister witness the registration of their marriage.

Wong, 32, later told Malay Mail she was very nervous as there were many media personnel present.

"Very nervous, so many cameras. Also didn’t expect that there will be so many people witnessing our marriage," she said when asked about how she had felt.

Her husband Ng, 32, said they were informed a few days ago that the minister would be present, but said they were not told that the minister would witness their registration ceremony.

As for the second couple both aged 28, they were caught by surprise when the minister witnessed their registration of marriage.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to Indian couple Silambarasaan Machan (centre) and Tinakary Pannir Selvam (left) at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The bride, who hails from Seremban and works in the remittance industry, Tinakary Pannir Selvam, told Malay Mail: "We are happy, we are surprised and happy."

She said that the couple was only informed that there would be "something special" today, but not that the minister would witness the registration.

Programme manager Silambarasaan Machan, who is from Cheras, said he became quite nervous when the minister entered the room where they were having the registration of marriage.

"I didn’t expect this, they told me minister is coming, but I didn’t expect this would happen. So something new to experience," the bridegroom told Malay Mail, agreeing that it was "definitely" an honour to have a minister witness the registration of their marriage and noting that the minister had congratulated and wished them a happy marriage.

Malay Mail understands that this is the first time that a minister was present at the registration of marriage ceremonies for couples.

Hamzah was at the National Registration Department headquarters here on a working tour of each division of the department, with the two couples’ registration of marriage being his first pitstop.

This is Hamzah’s first working visit to the NRD since he was appointed home minister in March.



