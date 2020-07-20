Dr Noor Hisham: Kluang old folks’ home Covid-19 cluster emerges, 14 positive cases detected

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at an old folks’ home in Kluang, Johor. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged, this time at an old folks’ home in Kluang, Johor.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first case from this cluster is related to yesterday’s Covid-19 death, or the 8,770th case.

“To this end, investigations and tracing activity have been carried out. As of noon today, 39 people have been screened, including 14 who tested positive for Covid-19, 18 who turned out negative, and seven more are still awaiting results,” he said in a statement.

Of the positive cases, 13 are Malaysians and one is Indonesian. Eleven of the positive cases are senior citizens comprising the home’s residents, followed by a staff member and one relative.

“Containment and infection control measures have been carried out, including decontamination and debacterialisation at the home. The source of the cluster is still being investigated,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Earlier today, in a special televised speech from Parliament, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government could reimpose the movement control order (MCO) and call for a lockdown again should Malaysians become complacent in observing the new norms.

He added that reports of new clusters cropping up in several states were worrying, but it may be unnecessary for another MCO should the public continue to be disciplined and follow the new norms.