Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle electric bicycles at Port Klang

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — The Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle in electric bicycles or e-bikes into the country in a raid at Westport, Port Klang, last Friday.

Customs Deputy Director-General (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Johari Alifiah said 75 units of e-bikes, estimated to be worth RM112,500, with an unpaid tax of RM45,000 were found when the team inspected a 40ft shipping container, which was declared as containing imported electric vehicles (K4).

“E-bike trading is classified as illicit trade under the Customs Order (Prohibition of Imports) 2017 and subjected to permit from Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI),” he said in a press conference in Kelana Jaya, here, today.

He said investigations are ongoing to detect the importer and customs officer involved. The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(A) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, Johari said the team also thwarted an attempt to smuggle liquor at the same location on the same day.

He said the container was declared as containing various items, including face masks and plastic bags, but a thorough check proved otherwise.

“A total of 16,200 litres of liquor worth RM76,500 was seized with the unpaid tax of RM437,580,” he said, adding that the distribution agent involved has been identified and further investigation is being done. — Bernama