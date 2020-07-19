Health D-G says 15 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with one death

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has 15 new Covid-19 infection cases and one new death. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Malaysia has 15 new Covid-19 infection cases and one new death, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced this afternoon.

He said of the new infections, 11 patients were local transmissions while the other four contracted the coronavirus overseas.

Eight of the local transmissions are Malaysians and the remaining three are foreign nationals.

As for the import cases, two were from the United Kingdom and one from India and another from Libya.

With today’s latest figures, Malaysia now has a total of 8,779 Covid-19 cases.

