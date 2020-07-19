Cops nab dad after teen daughter cries abuse with cane, lit joss sick in Kajang

Police said a report was lodged over the alleged brutal acts of abuse of a father against his biological daughter over the past four years in Kajang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The alleged brutal acts of a father against his biological daughter over the past four years at a house in Sungai Jelok, Kajang, finally came to light after a report was lodged with the police on Friday.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested soon after the report was made by the 16-year-old at about 6.15pm.

“In the incident on July 4, the victim claimed she was injured by her father (suspect) at home using a cane and a lit joss stick on her legs, including the soles of her feet, for going out the house,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaid said the victim was believed to have been abused by her father since she was 13 years old when she allegedly went looking for her mother. The teenager’s parents have been separated since 2009.

“The victim managed to leave the house and complained to her friend about the suspect’s actions before filing a report at the Kajang Police Station,” he said.

He said the suspect who worked as an e-hailing driver had been remanded for three days to assist with the investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama