Coffeeshops ask Selangor, KL to allow pre-MCO operating hours beyond midnight

Coffee shop owners have been through a difficult period since the MCO first began in March, with many smaller businesses being forced to shut down. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — An association representing local coffeeshops has called on the Selangor government and Federal Territories Ministry to allow eateries in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to operate past midnight, as was allowed before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed in Malaysia.

Datuk Ho Su Mong, president of the Malaysia Singapore Coffeeshop Proprietors’ General Association, reportedly said eateries in the Klang Valley are losing business as they are currently not allowed to operate past midnight.

“On the KL and Selangor side, a lot depends on business after midnight. Members are appealing to the state government to allow coffeeshops and eateries to revert to their normal operating hours as the economy of the country has been very bad and have affected us.

“If this continues, many businesses will close. We do not want our members to close down,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star, projecting that 2,000 food outlets would have to be shuttered if the economic conditions now continue.

He noted that some customers come to coffeeshops and eateries after midnight due to their working hours, highlighting that restaurants in the Klang Valley have to close by 11pm to clean up under the current operating hours.

According to The Star, Ho highlighted that other states such as Pahang have allowed eateries to resume their usual operating hours.

Malaysia first imposed the MCO on March 18, with the MCO going through several phases to its current phase known as the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which is scheduled to end on August 31.

The Star said that restaurants can operate from 7am to 12am during the RMCO.