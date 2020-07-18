Ministry to address assistant agriculture officer vacancy issue

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said there are now 215 vacancies for the assistant agriculture officer post nationwide. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BARU, July 18 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry will resolve the issue of vacancies for assistant agriculture officers nationwide to help raise the industry’s performance, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said there are now 215 vacancies for the post nationwide.

He said the issue was raised by the Assistant Agriculture Officers Union in Peninsular Malaysia (KPPPSM) president A Hadi Kamil Ismail, who called for fast action in an effort to increase their performance and role in the food production sector.

“We will pay attention to this matter and discuss ways to address the vacancy issue,” he told reporters after officiating KPPPSM’s Kelantan branch 29th biennial general meeting here today.

There are 947 KPPPSM members and 83 of them are based in Kelantan.

Che Abdullah also said agriculture officers and assistant officers deserved to be considered as frontliners during the movement control order period to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“They have been risking their health to ensure sufficient food supply and the ministry greatly appreciates their roles and efforts,” he said. — Bernama