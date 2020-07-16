Ismail Sabri: Migrant workers with permits may resume work

Foreign workers queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Documented foreign workers in Malaysia may resume working once their respective sectors reopen, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the special ministerial meeting on the movement control order made the decision, subject to the condition that everyone undergoes Covid-19 screening before reporting back to work.

In early May, Ismail had announced that all foreign workers in the country will be required to undergo Covd-19 testing following a spike in cases then.

“Meanwhile the Operasi Benteng involving the police, Armed Forces, Maritime Enforcement Agency, and Border Security Agency have detained 1,623 undocumented foreigners, 526 middlemen, and 110 smugglers from May 1 to yesterday (July 15),” he said during his thrice-weekly press conference.

The authorities also confiscated 59 sea vessels and 161 vehicles. The minister added that as of yesterday, 67 road blocks were conducted and 39,183 vehicles inspected by the police to prevent undocumented foreigners from entering Malaysia via ratlines.

“One foreigner was arrested during this for immigration offences. The government will take stern action against any parties who try to cross the nation’s borders illegally, and will show no compromise against those who are involved in smuggling in undocumented foreigners,” Ismail said.