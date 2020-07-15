Slim assemblyman suffered heart attack while playing golf, say police

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusof Unis said Mohd Khusairi, who is also Tanjung Malim Umno chief, was playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf & Country Resort when he suddenly collapsed and passed out. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 15 — Perak assemblyman for Slim, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died in Bentong, Pahang earlier today, had suffered a heart attack at about 2.30pm.

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusof Unis said Mohd Khusairi, who is also Tanjung Malim Umno chief, was playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf & Country Resort when he suddenly collapsed and passed out.

“He was rushed to the Bentong Hospital at about 2.40pm,” he said in a statement.

Yusof said a specialist at the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Unit confirmed Mohd Khusairi’s death at 4.15pm. — Bernama