PKR will contest Slim seat following death of assemblyman, says Perak party chief

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said that the party will nominate someone from the constituency for the by-election which is expected in the near future following the death of the 59-year-old Umno assemblyman. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 15 — Hours after the death of Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has said that it will contest the seat representing the Opposition.

Farhash said that the party will nominate someone from the constituency for the by-election which is expected in the near future following the death of the 59-year-old Umno assemblyman.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Mohd Khusairi who passed away this afternoon.

“PKR will defend his legacy by nominating someone from the area,” he said in a statement.

“We will continue our efforts in defending the welfare of the people as the Opposition during this challenging time,” he added.

Farhash said that the reformasi movement will continue for the sake of justice even as the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

Khusairi was pronounced dead at Bentong Hospital at 4.15pm today.

The four-term Slim assemblyman was believed to have suffered a heart attack while playing golf at a resort in Genting Highlands.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Jamaliah Nordin, and seven children.

During the 14th general election, Khusairi secured a 2,183 majority to win the Slim state seat by defeating the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS candidates.

With Bersatu, PAS and Umno in an alliance, the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will now have to decide which party will be contesting the seat.