MAHB: Fliers, aircraft movements doubled in first nine days of July

A general view of KLIA2 on the first day of the relaxed movement control order, in Sepang June 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Air travel in Malaysia showed further signs of recovery in the first nine days of July compared to June, thanks to the relaxation in travel restrictions which continue into the second month, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

MAHB pointed out that passenger and aircraft movements at 39 airports in Malaysia doubled with a daily average of 37,000 and 550 respectively, compared to a daily average of 18,650 and 290 in the last nine days of June.

As Malaysia has not fully opened its borders for international travel, these numbers mainly represent domestic traffic movements, the airport operator highlighted in a statement today.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said this was a positive sign of gradual recovery for the country’s aviation industry.

“We’re hoping to see larger increases in traffic numbers as we go forward especially with Hari Raya Aidiladha approaching at the end of the month,” he said adding that, local carriers have also launched aggressive sales campaigns to increase load factors.

Mohd Shukrie also welcomed Malaysia and Singapore governments effort to implement travel corridors, which are now under discussion.

“Therefore, the introduction of the Malaysia-Singapore Reciprocal Green Lane, announced by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia and Singapore on July 14 is a welcome start for further relaxation in the opening of our borders,” he said.

However, he said the airport operator is not letting up on efforts in ensuring a safe airport environment for travellers and restoring confidence in air travel.

Recently, it showcased several technology-enabled measures implemented at KL International Airport to provide a contactless airport experience.

On its overseas operation, MAHB’s fully owned asset in Turkey, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport has resumed with the opening of Turkey’s borders since June 12. — Bernama