Former minister Saifuddin asks Putrajaya if it will end Bernas monopoly

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution asked the Perikatan Nasional administration whether it will dismantle Padiberas Nasional Bhd’s (Bernas) monopoly to import rice.

Speaking at a press conference, the Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP pointed out that if Putrajaya has any intention of following through with the Pakatan Harapan plan to stop the monopoly, it only has a few months left before the contract comes to an end next year.

“The Bernas monopoly is expected to end in 2021. With its monopoly right, Bernas has the right to import nearly one million metric tonnes of rice for Malaysians. Locally, we can only produce up to 70 per cent of our needs.

“That is two million tonnes and our consumption is three million tonnes of rice a year. This is a question of rice supply for the country. Is the government prepared to end it? If they are prepared, they only have a few months left. Do they already have an alternative?” questioned Saifuddin.

He added that if Putrajaya plans on ending Bernas’ import monopoly, the government should be ready to open up the imports to other players who have the capacity to handle it.

Earlier during Question Time in Dewan Rakyat, Saifuddin had tried to ask Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee about the matter.

However, Ronald rejected Saifuddin’s supplementary question on a technicality, saying it was outside the scope of the original question.

Separately, the Dewan Rakyat’s afternoon session began later than the scheduled 2.30pm.

The bell only began ringing at 2.35pm and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer complained over the Speaker’s tardiness.

“Pagoh (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) is already here. The prime minister is here, we must respect the prime minister. This is why we shouldn’t change Speakers,” said Rayer.

At around 2.37pm, Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said started the session.