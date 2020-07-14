Johor MB: State govt welcomes and is ready for Malaysia-Singapore border reopening on Aug 10

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government will also help facilitate all matters so that the reopening of the border can benefit the citizens of both countries. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — The Johor government is prepared to comply with all rules and standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border next month, through the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government will also help facilitate all matters so that the reopening of the border can benefit the citizens of both countries.

“This is very important in efforts of both countries to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed as best as possible for the health and safety of the people.

“I hope that after this, there will be other initiatives that allow the movement of people to cross the border on a daily commute to be agreed upon by Malaysia and Singapore,” said Hasni in a statement issued today.

Earlier, Hasni said the announcement on the reopening of the border is a positive start for efforts to revitalise the Johor economy, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his counterpart from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan for reaching an agreement for both countries to implement the RGL and PCA initiatives starting August 10.

“On behalf of the Johor government, I welcome the decision to meet the needs of workers commuting between the two countries.

“This is a much-anticipated decision by the citizens of both countries and very timely,” said Hasni who has far-reaching experience with Johor-Singapore relations due to his tenure as the state’s Public Works, Regional and Rural Development Committee chairman in the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, described Singapore as an important strategic partner for Malaysia, especially for Johor in the economic and social fields.

“I am confident that the opening of the border will be a relief for many parties as they can continue their business and work which has been affected since March this year when the Malaysian government enforced the movement control order (MCO) and Singapore later implemented its ‘circuit breaker’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In addition, Hasni also called on Malaysians, especially Johoreans, to always comply with the SOP and rules that have been outlined by the authorities.

He said this Is to ensure the safety and health of all parties as the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet subsided.

Earlier today, it was reported that Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to reopen their borders by August 10 through the implementation of the RGL and PCA.

According to a joint statement by Malaysia and Singapore, the RGL is meant for essential business and official purposes while the PCA is for residents with business and work passes.