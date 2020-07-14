Health D-G: Four new Covid-19 cases, none local

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all four cases were imported; three are Malaysians and one a foreigner. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysia today recorded four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 8,729.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all four cases were imported; three are Malaysians and one a foreigner.

He also said four patients have recovered today, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,524, or 97.7 per cent of the total number of cases.

“There are currently 83 active cases. Six patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with two needing respiratory assistance,” he said during a press conference.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 122.

