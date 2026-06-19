KUANTAN, June 19 — The federal government has approved the establishment of the National Tahfiz Council, marking a major step in streamlining the direction, education model, recognition standards and academic pathways for tahfiz students nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the approval was given at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

He said approval for the establishment of the council was given at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) asked me to be the chairman (of the National Tahfiz Council). Insya Allah, with everyone’s support, it will be a major step forward,” he said when addressing the Pahang State Huffaz Gathering 2026 at Yayasan Pahang yesterday.

The inaugural event successfully brought together more than 5,000 huffaz from across the state.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed hope that the establishment of the National Tahfiz Council would position tahfiz education as a recognised educational pathway within the education system.

“I want tahfiz students to be able to progress from madrasah to university, from memorisation to skills, and from tahfiz institutions to the professional world with confidence, qualifications and a wider future,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Pahang had demonstrated that tahfiz education could be developed into a complete knowledge pathway, beginning in early childhood, progressing through schooling and extending to the international level.

“For example, efforts to instil a love for the Quran from an early age have been implemented in Pahang, inspired by the Sultan of Pahang (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah), through Tadika Tahfiz Negeri Pahang.

“From this initial foundation, Pahang is building a more structured and progressive tahfiz education pathway that holds greater meaning for the future of huffaz children,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the government is reviewing the implementation of improvements to the National Tahfiz Policy 2.0 starting this year.

“Within this framework, several key initiatives have been introduced, including TVET Tahfiz, the Malaysian Tahfiz Certificate 2.0, the Graded Hafazan Certification, the Huffaz Financing Scheme, the Malaysian Tahfiz Recognition Standard, as well as strategic collaborations with higher learning institutions and skills institutes,” he said.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between Yayasan Pahang, the Community Development Department (Kemas) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) as a step to strengthen tahfiz education development and expand skills development opportunities for huffaz. — Bernama