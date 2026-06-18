PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman has pledged to drive improvements across the agency, acknowledging that his first month in office has presented challenges due to his different professional background.

Abdul Halim said every individual entrusted with leadership responsibilities must be prepared to embrace challenges and fulfil their duties without hesitation.

“As you know, my previous background differs from the scope of responsibilities I am currently handling. For me, this is a challenge, and regardless of the position we hold, we must be prepared to shoulder that responsibility.

“We cannot run away from challenges. Therefore, I look forward to contributing towards the betterment of the organisation as a whole,” he said during a special MACC press conference here today.

He was responding to a question regarding the challenges of adapting to his new responsibilities after being appointed as MACC Chief Commissioner on May 13 for a two-year contract term.

On April 25, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, consented to Abdul Halim’s appointment as the new MACC Chief Commissioner.

Abdul Halim previously served as a High Court judge before assuming leadership of the anti-graft agency.

He succeeds Tan Sri Azam Baki, who retired after 42 years of service with the MACC. — Bernama